Main headlines for the Friday CDN

Friday, December 13, 2024
Here's your preview of Friday's paper
- Manager says sod applied to golf course
- CMS students learn a lot during nursing home visit
- Suspect allegedly robs liquor store
- Senior thankful for time with football team
- CBA hosts first hoops tourney
- Full obituary for Annemarie Boese
- Notice of death and services of death for Janet Alice Sawatzky
- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com