Here's your preview of Friday's paper

- Work begins on chemical building

- Volunteers make difference for Mendez at hospital

- Family set to host celebration

- Incumbents have no challengers

- Clinton wrestling looks to continue success

- Lady Reds basketball falls to Harrah in season opener

- INSERTS: Christmas Magazine

- Local, state, national, world news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com