Highway ramp closures

Tuesday, October 15, 2024
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation released information affecting motorists traveling near the bridge construction zone at Interstate 40 and U.S. Highway 183. Here is upcoming schedule of events:
The following ramp closures will impact I-40 at US-183 (mile marker 66) in Clinton Tuesday and daily through Friday as part of an ongoing bridge replacement project:
- The eastbound I-40 on-ramp from US-183 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
- The westbound I-40 off-ramp to US-183 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
- The westbound I-40 on-ramp from US-183 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.
- The eastbound I-40 off-ramp to US-183 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
Drivers are urged to use extra caution in the area.