Here is a preview of the Weekend headlines

Here's your preview into the Weekend CDN

- Police ask for help with local suspect

- Blood drive results in 84 area donors

- Officer Gloria Rivera graduates from C.L.E.E.T.

- Big second half propels Clinton over Bethel

- Lady Reds fend off Lady Whippets, 42-40

- Clinton Red Tornadoes go 1-2 at district duals

- Obituary for Betty Duncan Baker

- Notice of death for Sandra Thunderbull

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.