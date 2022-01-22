Here is a preview of the Weekend headlines

Saturday, January 22, 2022
Here's your preview into the Weekend CDN
- Police ask for help with local suspect
- Blood drive results in 84 area donors
- Officer Gloria Rivera graduates from C.L.E.E.T.
- Big second half propels Clinton over Bethel
- Lady Reds fend off Lady Whippets, 42-40
- Clinton Red Tornadoes go 1-2 at district duals
- Obituary for Betty Duncan Baker
- Notice of death for Sandra Thunderbull
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.