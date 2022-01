Here's your preview of Thursday's headlines

- City plans to sell old fire station

- Juvenile injured when shot by 17-year-old

- Preparing vehicles for colder temps

- Lady Reds roll Elgin, 57-34

- Red Tornadoes handle Elgin

- Elle Bittle nets 21, Lady Crusaders fall

- Notice of death for Oleta Maye Bray

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.