Here is a preview of the Saturday headlines

Here's your preview of Saturday's CDN

HAPPY EASTER!!

- Intergenerational pre-K ending

- Charges filed for fake post from ‘teacher’

- Sampling of various Easter services available in community

- Sisters run fish business

- CHS soccer blanks Classen at home

- Arapaho-Butler falls in tough loss to Hydro-Eakly

- Notice of death and services for Freddie Holden

- State, local, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app