Here's your Weekend headlines preview

- Lombardy fire allegedly set on purpose

- Community Thankgiving Dinner to serve free meals

-Christmas ornament class set at Clinton Public Library

- Clinton Lady Red Tornadoes softball seniors

- Death notice for Norma Nickel

- State, local, national news, sports and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.