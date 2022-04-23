Here is a look at the Weekend headlines

Saturday, April 23, 2022
Here's your preview of Saturday's CDN
- Agriculture Spotlight
- Cost going up on I-40, Exit 65 plan
- Nance Elementary preparing for new student enrollment
- Snider’s early farming experience developed into life-long passion
- Hunter, Atchley win No. 2 doubles
- Arapaho-Butler takes district crown
- No. 11 Indians cruise on day one of district tournament
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app