Here's your preview of the Weekend CDN

- Suspect found on top of hot water tank

- Walking trail offers safe path to various Tribal facilities

- Pastor Frank Acosta authors new book about ‘Miracle Worker’

- Reds beat Leedey, Arapaho-Butler

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app