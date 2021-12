Here's your Weekend headlines preview

- PD searches for burglary suspect

- School board filing starts Monday

- Hemingways purchase Tautfest building

- CPS teaching newcomer finalists are announced

- Crusaders start season 1-1

- Obituary for Opal Lowder

- Notice of death for Wanda Young

- State, local, national news, pics, sports and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.