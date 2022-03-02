Here is a look at the Wednesday headlines

Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Here's your preview of the Wednesday headlines
- Flood repairs to CHS may take months
- Kinder named Academic All-State
- Collins enjoys getting to help her customers
- Clinton man arrested for second-degree forgery
- Clinton dominates Tulsa Central
- Jackson Crumley nets 22, Red Tornadoes roll over Berryhill
- No. 5 Indians win thriller versus Vici
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.