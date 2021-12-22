Here is a look at the Wednesday headlines

Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Here's your preview of the Wednesday CDN
- Man faces trafficking drugs charge
- Churches prepare for Christmas-related services
- Jubara proud to serve family, friends over years
- SWOSU introduces Kirkland
- Obituary for Terry Lee Bishop
- Notice of death for Paulina Navarrete Merino
- Inserts: Atwoods, Save A Lot, Family Dollar
- State, local, national news, sports and more.
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.