Here is a look at the Wednesday headlines

Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN
- Board focuses on bonds for improvements
- Farmers Market set to begin
- Arapaho senior citizens set to meet
- Library prepares to kick off yearly Summer Reading Program
- Red Tornadoes qualify for state
- Arapaho-Butler competes in Class A State Track Meet
- Notice of death for Daryl Jones
- Inserts: Atwoods
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app