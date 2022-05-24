Here is a look at the Tuesday headlines

Here's your preview of Tuesday's CDN

- Suspect in assault facing felony charges

- Pool readies to open with fresh new curb appeal

- Weatherford man run over near I-40

- Reds celebrate soccer success with awards banquet

- Two Reds make postseason baseball list

- Obituary for Angelette Renee Leonard

- Notice of death for Glen Penner, Laura Jones

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app