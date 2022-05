Here's your preview of Tuesday's CDN

- Suspect strikes deputy while serving order

- Honors given out by OSDH

- Trio earns biliteracy recognition

- Reds outlast Elgin

- Five Red Tornadoes qualify for state

- Arapaho-Butler sending six to Class A state meet

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app