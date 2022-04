Here's your preview of Tuesday's CDN

- CHS names valedictorian, 2 salutatorians

- Suspect left accident scene after hitting bicyclist

- Smith overcomes genetic heart defect in senior year

- Meacham claims first in discuss and shot put

- Nolasquez, Carrizales net hat tricks in win

- Obituary for Elsie Simon, Melvin Hauck

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app