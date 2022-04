Here's your preview of Tuesday's CDN

- Police arrest juvenile twice in one day

- Corn Bible Academy names top two students

- Clinton incumbents will face challengers

- Reds dominate Woodward, 17-7

- Hester wins discuss at Yukon Classic

- Obituary for LaNita Dawn Hamm

- Notice of death for Sunbeam Kaulaity Wallace; Betty Cabaniss

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app