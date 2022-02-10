Here is a look at the Thursday headlines

Here's your preview of Thursday's headlines

- Victim stabbed multiple times in early attack

- Covell brings many skills to dealership

- Custer Co. leaders in justice: Special Judge Stephanie Jones

- Seabolt earns 100th victory

- Lady Reds fall to No. 6 Kingfisher

- 18th-ranked Clinton suffers defeat at No. 1 Kingfisher

- Obituary for Otis Clark

- Notice of death for Mona Bentley Burlesome

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.