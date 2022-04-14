Here is a look at the Thursday headlines

Thursday, April 14, 2022
Here's your preview of Thursday's headlines
- CEDA makes progress on Glancy project
- CHS and A-B FFA members set to sing at state convention
- Churches prepare for Easter services
- County candidate filings
- Graham serves as Custer County clerk
- Reds drop series with Elk City
- Jones, Nguyen win No. 1 doubles
- Clinton throwers successful at C.A. Inv.
- State, local, national news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app