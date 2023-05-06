Here is a look at the main headlines for Saturday

Saturday, May 6, 2023
Here's your preview of the Weekend CDN
- Clinton Lake PAC project completed
- Two in custody after fight with weapons
- Literacy Fair set for Tuesday
- Stehrs able to return to operate body shop once again
- Lady Reds win academic title
- CHS soccer boys advance; Lady Reds end season
- Notice of death and service for Gretel Grubb, Billy Stockton
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
