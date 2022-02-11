Here is a look at the Friday headlines

Here's a preview of Friday's headlines

- Vehicle pursuit concludes with suspect’s arrest

- City golf course management update

- Valentines raise Veterans’ quality of life

- Custer Co. leaders in justice: Assoc. Judge Donna Dirickson

- Red Tornadoes honor wrestling seniors

- Obituary for Sharron Ladd

- Death notice for Doris Genelle Gerner

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.