Here is a look at the Friday headlines:

- Redistricting changes precinct locations

- Moore, A.G., State Supt. address restroom policy

- Butler Fire Department receives funding for equipment

- Street Department keeps Clinton motorists moving

- Clinton soccer to host first round matches

- SWOSU evens season series with USAO

- Notice of death for Melvin Leroy Morris, Sally Govea

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.