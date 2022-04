Here's your preview of Friday's CDN

- State filing period opens Wednesday

- Carnival at Acme Brick Park here until Saturday

- Clinton graduate in 2022 SWOSU Alumni Hall of Fame

- Lady Reds take fifth-straight match

- Notice of death for H.G. “Pete” Walker, Mark William Holland

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app