Here is a look at the Friday headlines

Friday, March 11, 2022
Here's your preview of Friday's CDN
- EMS director shares COVID struggles
- Bid awarded for 183 project
- CPS to distribute meals over break
- March book madness excites WES students
- Griffith, Edelen named 5-County Conference MVPs
- Clinton wrestling 2021-2022 season stats
- Obituary for Deven Renee Johnson
- Notice of death for Jessie Ann Elder
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app