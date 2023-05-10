Here are the main headlines for the Wednesday edition

Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Here's a preview of Wednesday's CDN
- CPD officer on leave after Cordell arrest
- USPS to collect food Saturday
- CPS talks school safety, improvement plans
- Senior O’Neal serves as big presence on CHS defense
- Nguyen qualifies for state; doubles team is alternate
- Full obituary for Roy Shepherd
- Notice of death and service for Arbie Dee Watkins, Leonard Marco Wilcox
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
- INSERTS: Homeland; Atwoods
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app