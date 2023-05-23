Here are the main headlines for the Tuesday edition

Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Here's your preview of Tuesday's CDN
- County hit by leak for $10K water bill
- Emily Stephens wins national championship
- Names released of those registered for school reunion
- Reds wind down spring work
- Full obituary for Cy Howenstine IV, Patricia Jean Everett Buie, Appoline (Polly) Ann Marantos
- Notice of death and services for Larry Morris
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app