Here's your preview of Thursday's CDN

- City ends Carrus contract

- Grants awarded for City updates

- Three injured in Tuesday wreck

- A-B shooting sports team sees success at state competition

- CHS soccer teams split at Woodward

- Full obituary for Pattie Joann Shipp

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app