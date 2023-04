Here's your preview of Thursday's CDN

- CEDA still focused on big projects

- Relay for Life scheduled April 21

- Knabe named new CPS innovative and federal programs director

- CHS soccer cruises over Astec

- Reds struggle in second contest against Elk City

- Full obituary for Hugo Guillermo Merino Ortiz

- State, local, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app