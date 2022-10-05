Here are the headlines for the Wednesday edition

Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN

- 2 children, 1 adult die in crash

- Season’s last Friends on Frisco is tomorrow

- WPLS looks forward to upcoming fall events

- Yelloweagle is joyful to be back home

- Clinton, A-B softball prepare for postseason action

- Bridgeman wins sixth football picks contest

- Obituary for Joyce Fay Webb

- Services set for Don Rodolph

- INSERTS: Homeland, Saver coupons

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

