Here are the headlines for the Wednesday edition

Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN
- 2 children, 1 adult die in crash
- Season’s last Friends on Frisco is tomorrow
- WPLS looks forward to upcoming fall events
- Yelloweagle is joyful to be back home
- Clinton, A-B softball prepare for postseason action
- Bridgeman wins sixth football picks contest
- Obituary for Joyce Fay Webb
- Services set for Don Rodolph
- INSERTS: Homeland, Saver coupons
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
