Here are the headlines for the Wednesday edition

Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN
- Fiber optic projects lead to line breaks
- Arapaho-Butler receives national recognition
- Clinton High School’s NHS kicks off busy year
- Clinton softball gathers momentum before districts
- Lady Reds volleyball sweeps Altus, snaps losing streak
- Arapaho-Butler prepares for regionals; defeats Mountain View in tune up contest
- Steiner wins fifth football picks contest
- Obituary for Julia Ann Scherdin
- Notice of Death for Lillian Sevenstar, Crescencia Mayorga, Marvin Wilson
- INSERTS: Homeland, Atwoods, Elk Supply
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app