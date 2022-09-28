Here are the headlines for the Wednesday edition

Here's your preview of Wednesday's CDN

- Fiber optic projects lead to line breaks

- Arapaho-Butler receives national recognition

- Clinton High School’s NHS kicks off busy year

- Clinton softball gathers momentum before districts

- Lady Reds volleyball sweeps Altus, snaps losing streak

- Arapaho-Butler prepares for regionals; defeats Mountain View in tune up contest

- Steiner wins fifth football picks contest

- Obituary for Julia Ann Scherdin

- Notice of Death for Lillian Sevenstar, Crescencia Mayorga, Marvin Wilson

- INSERTS: Homeland, Atwoods, Elk Supply

