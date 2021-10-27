Here are the headlines for the Wednesday edition

Here's a look at Wednesday's headlines

- Ward 3 city council forum set for Monday

- Online auction new for WOCS Hamburger Fry

- Hammon man dies in crash on interstate

- Piña happy to come back to Clinton to serve her patients

- District crown up for grabs\

- Death notices for Kevin Countess, Helene Fletcher and Cora “Suzi” Melton

- Inserts: Atwoods and Homeland/United

- Local, state and national news, sports and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.