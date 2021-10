Here's a look at Friday's headlines

- Man charged with abuse by caretaker

- Cornerstone set to host its annual Fall Festival

- Pregnancy clinic readies to open

- Red Tornadoes statistical leaders

- Obituary for Jimmy Lee Kauk

- Death notice for Doris Dancer

- Local, state and national news, sports and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.