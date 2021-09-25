Headlines for the Weekend edition

Saturday, September 25, 2021
Here's a look at the Weekend headlines
- Johnston reflects upon first year back
- ‘Addams Family’ rehearsals underway
- Wheeler transitions into teaching at CHS
- Lady Reds struggle at Elk City
- Sawatzky’s no-hitters, Edelen’s two homers power A-B to multiple victories
- Carlisle goes 4-for-4, A-B splits opening day at districts
- Services pending for John Radke
- Local news, pics and more.
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.