Headlines for the Weekend edition

Here's a look at the Weekend headlines

- Johnston reflects upon first year back

- ‘Addams Family’ rehearsals underway

- Wheeler transitions into teaching at CHS

- Lady Reds struggle at Elk City

- Sawatzky’s no-hitters, Edelen’s two homers power A-B to multiple victories

- Carlisle goes 4-for-4, A-B splits opening day at districts

- Services pending for John Radke

- Local news, pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.