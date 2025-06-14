Headlines for the Weekend Edition

Saturday, June 14, 2025
Here's your preview of Saturday's CDN
- HAPPY FLAG DAY ON JUNE 14
- HAPPY FATHER'S DAY ON JUNE 15TH
- OSIDA set to usher in new ‘Dawn’
- Juneteenth event to be held today
- City of Clinton updating software
- Former Red Tornado captain to cherish time with team
- Notice of death - C. Leon Gardener,
- Full obituary for Ronald “Big Ron” Gene Red Shin, Richard Leon Morrison Jr., William Carl Ernst (Davis)
- Local, state, national news, sports and more
Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com