Headlines for the Weekend Edition

Here's your preview of Saturday's CDN

- HAPPY FLAG DAY ON JUNE 14

- HAPPY FATHER'S DAY ON JUNE 15TH

- OSIDA set to usher in new ‘Dawn’

- Juneteenth event to be held today

- City of Clinton updating software

- Former Red Tornado captain to cherish time with team

- Notice of death - C. Leon Gardener,

- Full obituary for Ronald “Big Ron” Gene Red Shin, Richard Leon Morrison Jr., William Carl Ernst (Davis)

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.clintondailynews.com