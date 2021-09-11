Headlines for the Weekend edition

Saturday, September 11, 2021
Here's a look at the Weekend's headlines
- Statement given about prisoner’s death
- Choir fundraisers underway
- Armed robbery suspect sought
- Alternatives offered through school’s CTAP
- Lady Reds drop two
- Brown ties team lead at Blue Springs
- A-B falls at Sentinel
- No. 7 Lady Indians handle Mooreland for sixth straight
- Obituary for Willie Allen
- Local news, pics and more.
Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.