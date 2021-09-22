Headlines for the Wednesday edition

Here's a look at Wednesday's headlines

- Victim missing lamp and phone

- Clinton’s Giving Sight Day Oct. 1

- CHS students gain practical skills through internships

- Lady Reds struggle with Elk City

- Saucier wins pick contest

- No 18 Arapaho-Butler handles 13th-ranked Hammon

- Obituary for Vernon Henry Frymire and Grace Frymire

- Save A Lot insert

- Local news, pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print,online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.