Here's a look at Tuesday's headlines

- Cold weather kits can save lives

- Christmas Connection underway

- Agencies occupied by various suspects

- 3 vehicles tangle in accident

- Villanueva, Heerwald chosen for CHS honors

- Tornadoes eradicate Eagles

- Football picks page

- Local, state and national news, sports and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.