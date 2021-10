Here's a look at Tuesday's headlines

- Commissioners approve new districts

- Moore talks about his interim study

- Foundation awards several grants

- Reds pluck Chicks

- Garibay punches A-B’s ticket to state

- CBA falls at Beaver

- Obituary for Bill Richardson

- Notice of death for William Palmer

- State and national news

- Local coverage, pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.