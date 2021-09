Here's a look at Thursday's headlines

- Arapaho man dies in wreck on U.S. 183

- Time to Fill the Boot for MDA

- Juvenile victim of indecent acts

- CHS drumline performs for large group at new center

- CHS dialed in for showdown with Woodward

- Clinton High School journalism students present Tornado Talks page

- Local news, pics and more.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.