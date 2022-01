Here's a preview of Friday's headlines

- New Riverside management proposed

- Youth basketball league brings large number of folks to Clinton

- CBA Clinton campus may open before spring break

- Clinton moves up to No. 19 in latest OSSAA Top 20 poll

- Clinton wrestling Senior Night postponed

- Obituary for Richard Sprong

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.