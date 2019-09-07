What people are reading in today's Clinton Daily News

Saturday, September 7, 2019
Here's a look at what's inside the weekend issue of The Clinton Daily News
- Ward 1 City Council election set for Tuesday
- 1% fee increase will not be on November ballot
- Healthcare campaign coming to area
- City to seek bids for seven street paving projects
- CHS drops heartbreaker to Anadarko
- CMS sinks Cache, ninth falls to ‘Dogs
- Football Picks Contest
- Local Pictures
- And More
Grab a Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.