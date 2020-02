Here's a peak at what's in the February 15th edition of the CDN

- Weatherford man dies in US 183 wreck

- ‘Our Town’ auditions Monday at SWPH

- Bowman Vowell new pastor at Cumberland Presbyterian

- Faren Old Crow

- State Deaths

- Indians begin playoffs tonight

- Clinton’s roster almost set for regionals

- More local pictures and stories too.

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.