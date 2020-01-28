What people are reading in today's Clinton Daily News

Here's a peak inside the Tuesday edition of The Clinton Daily News

- Differing views aired at school bond forum

- Ladies from Seiling, Fairview die in wreck crash

- Sheriff Kenneth Tidwell announces plans to run for re-election

- Clinton teams earn third at Cashion

- Arapaho-Butler squads finish as W.C. runner-ups

- Obits for - Leo “Butch” Brown Jr.; John Sevenstar Sr.

- State Death Listings

- Local Pictures and More.

