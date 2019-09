-Steiner named World Language Teacher of the Year

-Seiling resident gets 5 years

-Hamburger pleads, can’t run again

-Custer County hunter education classes set

-Indians continuing win streak

-BF-DC defeats another powerhouse in Laverne

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Agnes Wermy

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.