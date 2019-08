-Joe Baker Park shooter here gets five years

-Deadline Friday for CPSF reception

-Woman dies at Cordell; may be heat

-Hise also CEO in Woodward

-Lady Reds win by walk-off in extras

-CHS rebounds, dominates Erick in four sets

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Fernando Gomora

-Georgine Jackson

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.