What people are following in today's Clinton Daily News:

Wednesday, August 7, 2019
-Damage light from trio of home fires
-United Fund kicks off strong start
-CHS ‘bash’ planned for first day
-Lawter Road project needs three more landowners
-Bryson keeps teams worried with his top-end speed
-Roque eyes more playing time with Bronchos
-Plus see local pictures
Obituaries
-Betty Taylor
-Frank Goldenstein Sr.
-Roy Washington
-Freddie Lindsey
-Mary Powers
-Wanda Moore
Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.