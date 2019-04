-Judge explains reasons for denying bond

-Craft show in Arapaho Saturday

-Elk City dam could be redone

-Treatment center plans expansion

-CHS hosting playoff opener Friday

-Indians start regionals after district title win

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Brent Lowder

-Heather Park

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.