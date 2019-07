-Carlisle state teacher of year finalist

-School board zeroing in on building ideas

-Man, 45, admits sharing drugs with girls

-Simpkins theft, drug cases filed

-Spotlight shines on west at rodeo

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Don Sappington

-Linda Ray

-Charles Howell

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.