-Local teen suspected in burglaries

-Rodeo celebrations kick off tonight

-City Council filing period ends

-Leon brings two medals home from Australia

-Local rodeo competitor pool runs deep

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Dorothy Ann Bach Clancy

-Ronald “O.G.” Moore

-Vera Peters

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.