-Seven county roads closed for wash-outs

-Chris Jones will seek council seat

-Head Start open for enrollment

-United Fund 2019 budget meeting set

-Most folks hoping for quieter July the Fourth

-CHS pair settling in at OSU, OU

-Clinton Preps complete summer with a victory

-Plus see local pictures

Obituaries

-Francis Gordon Fransen

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.